Hospice launches fitness challenge

A North Lincolnshire hospice is inviting people to sign up to its month-long virtual fitness challenge in January to turn the excess pounds they gain over the festive period into cash for charity.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice has launched its ‘Jog on January’ fitness challenge in a bid to motivate people to be active for at least 20 minutes every day and raise vital funds to help it continue to support local patients and their families who are living with a life limiting illness.

Event organiser, Lindsey Lodge Hospice head of fundraising Tom Moody said: “January is the peak time for people making New Year’s resolutions to improve their overall fitness, so we’re offering them the additional incentive of signing up to support their local hospice too!”

For a £10 registration fee, participants will receive their official ‘Jog on January’ T shirt, which features a calendar design for them to tick off each day as they complete their exercise.

Sign up at www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk