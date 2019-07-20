Ex-nurse reveals secret to happier, healthier life

A retired nurse who spent her night shifts snacking on chocolate and crisps has transformed her life after shedding more than four-and-a-half stone.

Grandmother Rose Clarke, from Market Rasen, says she felt ‘disgusted’ after seeing photographs of herself on a family holiday to Singapore.

Rose, 59, decided to do something about her weight – and now says she has a happier mind as well as a healthier body.

She said: “I hadn’t noticed the weight had crept on over the years – night shifts as a nurse lead to bad snacking on chocolate and crisps due to boredom and trying to stay awake.

“Once I retired I went on a holiday to visit my son in Singapore, and it hit me how much weight I had gained when I saw the photos.

“I knew I needed to do something about my weight but wasn’t sure how. I saw an advert for Slimming World and plucked up the courage to walk into the group and joined.

“I feel brilliant now, healthier, fitter and my mind is happier.”

Slimming World group leader Annabelle Stemp said: “I am so, so proud of Rose.

“Changing habits of a lifetime isn’t easy and takes a lot of support, and Rose wasn’t any different.

“One of my proudest moments for Rose was when she went on holiday to Italy this spring with a friend.

“Many of us dread facing the scales after a holiday but Rose’s new eating habits are so intrinsic and part of way of life she came back from her holiday one pound lighter.

“Moments like this for me as a consultant makes me so, so proud.”