Chance to have say on hospital care - and influence change

Residents in Lincolnshire are being asked to share their views of the county’s hospitals to help make them the best they can be.

They are invited to have their say on the reputation of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) through an online survey.

Before we can build on our reputation, we want to find out what our public think ULHT Chief Executive, Jan Sobieraj

Those taking tart do not have to be a patient, they just need to have a view.

The Trust wants to understand the public’s perception and how people form opinions about ULHT hospitals which are based at Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, Grantham and District Hospital and also runs some services from County Hospital Louth, with the aim of making improvements.

The survey is anonymous but views will help improve how local hospitals care for patients.

ULHT Chief Executive, Jan Sobieraj,said: “Quality of patient care is our number one priority and this survey helps us to understand public opinion. I am really proud of all of the hard work and progress that our teams have made over the last few years. As we have built on the quality of our services our Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating has improved and our reputation for caring and safer patient care is growing as a result. However, there is still much more that we can do to make it better.

“Before we can build on our reputation, we want to find out what our public think, how trustworthy and credible we are, if we spend money wisely and if people think we provide high quality care.

“It is important that we measure our reputation, as it affects our ability to respond to the wide range of needs from our patients, their carers and families, as well as helping us to recruit the best staff. The survey should only take a few minutes, but will provide us with important information.”

The survey is available to complete online here until June 19. Please share with your friends and family too.