Following on from the first successful event, the next Café Scientifique will be held at Café Clip on Wednesday, October 16, from 7pm to 9pm.

The subject will be ‘The Antibiotic Crisis’.

Doctors Ishwar Singh and Josie Solomon from the University of Lincoln will lead the session.

Tickets cost £2, including tea or coffee.

Places at the event are limited and anyone interested can contact Ray Mason either by phone on 01673 843489 or email ray@cliplearning.com.