Tractor treat at Caistor

The youngest pupils at Caistor Church of England and Methodist Primary School are currently learning about where their food comes from.

Malcolm Vaughan and Victoria Colebrook from Sir Richard Sutton Limited, Stainton Le Vale, kindly took some time from their busy schedule to let the children see a full size tractor.

The visit also allowed the children to discuss the tractor’s role on the farm and showed various grain samples and products they contribute to.

The children had a wonderful afternoon.