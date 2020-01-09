Top five position for Kelsey

Staff and pupils at a Wolds primary school are celebrating after being ranked in the top five of Lincolnshire Schools.

Kelsey Primary School was ranked fourth out of the county’s 329 primary schools in the recently published school performance tables for attainment.

They were also ranked in the top 10 per cent for overall performance, which includes progress.

Head teacher Andrew Cook was delighted with the resukts.

He said: “This is a result of massive hard work and commitment from our pupils and staff alongside rigorous new styles of teaching and, where needed, additional intervention programmes.

“This has included our year 5/6 teacher, Mr Brown, giving up much of his own time to further coach his pupils and ensure they are ready for the next stage in their education.”

The performance tables show 92 per cent of Kelsey pupils achieved the national expected standard for reading, writing and maths combined, which is well above the national average of 65 per cent in 2018.

Mr Cook continued: “We are ranked fifth for average progress scores, which reflects the good number of our pupils achieving ‘greater depth’.

“This stands out particularly for reading, where 50 per cent of our pupils achieved ‘greater depth’.

“Nationally this was 26 per cent in 2018.

“We are very proud of our school’s achievements during the past 18 months and we are already hearing that our pupils are doing well in their new secondary schools, which comes as no surprise to any of us.”

Other local schools making the top 20 list for pupils achieving the national expected standard for reading, writing and maths at the end of Key Stage 2 were Waddingham Primary School in fifth, with 91 per cent of pupils; Hackthorn in ninth, with 88 per cent, and Tealby in 19th position, with 83 per cent.

The performance measures report on the achievements of pupils at the end of their primary education in year 6 (key stage 2).

The full list of primary school tables can be found on the government website: www.compare-school- performance.service.gov.uk/