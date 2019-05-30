School joins small minority with top grade

A Welton school has received the top grade possible after a review by church inspectors.

William Farr C of E comprehensive school received an overall grade of ‘excellent’ – with inspectors reporting ‘pupils flourish exceptionally well’ at the school.

The grading means William Farr is one of only a very small minority of church schools across the whole of the Midlands to receive the excellent grade since September last year, when a new, rigorous inspection framework was introduced.

Head teacher Andy Stones and deputy Jonathan Knowler were praised for motivating and inspiring staff and for their ‘unswerving conviction that the fundamental purpose of this school is to serve its rural community’.

The report also noted ‘students are deeply valued as individual’ and that ‘aspirations are high for staff as well as students’.

Mr Stones said the report was recognition of the hard work, commitment and dedication of all the staff and students at the school - backed by tremendous support from parents.

He continued: “It has always been the vision at William Farr that we are more than just a school. We are a community where everyone supports each other to be the best we can.

“The landscape schools operate in today are the most challenging I have experienced in my career.

“To have received such high praise whilst rising to meet those challenges is particularly rewarding. I’m really proud of everyone at the school.”

The school’s teaching of a unique personal, social and moral education (PSME) subject course was singled out for acclaim for developing students’ ‘skills of enquiry and debate’.

The report concluded: “The daily organisation of the school is shaped by the vision for every student to access ‘life in all its fullness’.

“The school has a forensic knowledge of student needs because the impressive staffing structure ensures no student slips through the net.

“The exceptional work of the closely-knit teams for care and guidance and for each year group act as ties that bind the school together.

“As a result, achievement is above the national average at GCSE and disadvantaged students are catching up with their peers. The school is consistently one of the highest performing, nonselective schools in the country.”