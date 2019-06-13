Rasen school on awards shortlist

Staff and students at Market Rasen’s De Aston School have been shortlisted for the 2019 Lincolnshire Education Awards.

Last year, the school was shortlisted for three prestigious categories and won them all - Secondary Teacher of the Year, Writer of the Year and Performer of the Year.

This year De Aston has been shortlisted in five categories.

Writer of the Year: Chloe Chuck has been shortlisted for multiple awards and has won this title for the last two years.

Performer of the Year: Tom Brack has taken lead roles for the De Aston Shakespeare Society and as part of the De Aston group involved in The English Speaking Union Performing Shakespeare at the Drill Hall.

Community Champion: Abbie Mansfield has been involved in a number of community projects, as well as her work in cadets.

Two members of staff have been shortlisted for awards; Denise Robson in the Teaching Support Award and Sarah Peacock in the Secondary Teacher category, which she won in 2018.

The award ceremony takes place in a few weeks’ time at the Hilton in Lincoln.