Osgodby School set to celebrate 150 years

It is now 150 years since Osgodby School opened its doors to educate the village children and now its time to celebrate.

To mark this landmark anniversary, two events are being held next week.

On Friday, June 21, there will be a summer fete at the school, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, with some Victorian-style games.

Then, aimed more at the adults, the Saturday evening will see a celebration in the village hall, with live music from Pelham Road.

Head teacher Ashley Taylor said: “It is quite an honour to be head here in the school’s 150th year and it is something to celebrate.

“The PTA has been great in organising things and we are very grateful to The Settlement at Caistor for very generously providing the beer for our celebration evening.”

Tickets for the event in the village hall, which is open to all, are available from the school or the village post office.

The cost is £10 per person, which includes a hot meat roll, and £5 for children, including a hot sausage bap.

The school has been given a number of old photographs of the school and a few artefacts, but if anyone else has any memorabilia they would be pleased to have them.

Mr Taylor added: “We love seeing pictures of the school in days gone by, so keep them coming.”