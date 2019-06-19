Ofsted praise for school improvements at Osgodby

Staff and pupils at a village school are celebrating after Ofsted rated them ‘Good’ - just two years after being told the school ‘Requires Improvement’.

The inspector who visited Osgodby Primary School last month praised the work done by the headteacher Ashley Taylor, who joined the school after the previous inspection.

The report describes Mr Taylor as ‘an inspirational leader’, who has cultivated ‘an excellent senior leadership team’.

The report went on to say: “Together, they have rapidly improved the quality of education pupils receive.”

Mr Taylor was delighted with the outcome and described it as a ‘turning point’.

However, he stressed the outcome was down to a team effort and there were many ‘deserved thank yous’.

He said: “Since taking on the headship, I have been struck by the dedication and generosity of my staff and governors.

“They really do go above and beyond and care a great deal about our school.

“Working with the children really is a vocation for the team and they have been single-minded in their efforts to improve our school.

“I would like to thank them all for taking on new roles, challenges and ideas so enthusiastically.”

During the Ofsted visit, the inspector spoke to a number of pupils, who he described in his report as ‘polite, friendly and respectful’.

The report went on to say: “Pupils enjoy coming to school; attendance and punctuality are very good.”

Outcomes for the children’s education was described as ‘strong’ in reading, writing and maths at the end of Key Stage 2, making them ‘well prepared for the next stage of education’.

However, the inspector also included in his report some areas where improvements could continue to be made.

These included ensuring the provision for pupils’ cultural development is improved and ways to improve further the effectiveness of teaching, learning and assessment.

Mr Taylor said: This kind of feedback is very useful to our continued improvement and we have already begun to take action to address any areas on our continued journey towards an ‘Outstanding’ judgement.”

Mr Taylor continued: “On a personal level, I would like it to be known that the last two years have been some of the happiest of my career.

“I feel we have really made a difference to the children in our care - let’s not forget that the children are the reason why we all get up in the morning!

“I am very proud of our little school and all the people in it - big and small.

“I feel very lucky to have been part of something so special.

“We are all very pleased with the outcome of the inspection - I can’t think of a better way for our school to marks its 150th academic year.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be head teacher her over the last couple of years and I look forward to leading the school on to even greater success in coming years.”