New Caistor Grammar alumni association to hold open day

Former students and retired staff of Caistor Grammar School are being invited to join the Caistorians’ Association.

The alumni association for the school formed on April 1 this year and will be officially launched at an open day at the school this summer.

Association chairman Tom Hunter said: “Anyone who is either an ex student or retired staff of the school is welcome.

“We intend to have the Old Hall, library, Casterby House, the Manning Building and the reception area open.

“Guided tours may include other parts of the buildings.

“The terraces and other open spaces will also be accessible.”

The launch event will take place on Saturday, June 29.

The school will be open from 10am until 4pm and light refreshments will be available, provided by Friends of CGS.

Picnic tables will be in place at the top of the terraces for those wanting to take along their own food.

Parking will be available on the sports field in Navigation Lane.

The school yard will be open for parking only for those with mobility issues and anyone who requires this facility is asked to book in advance.

For more information contact Tom Hunter, chair of the association, on tomjudyhun@ntlworld.com or the school outreach coordinator on katherine.jago@caistorgrammar.com .