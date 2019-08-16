Lincolnshire A-level results remain strong

Provisional A-level results from the majority of schools in the county show that for many students there is lots to celebrate.

Heather Sandy, Interim Director of Education said: “Once again, Lincolnshire’s students have performed strongly in these difficult examinations. The students have worked hard and deserve their success. I’m proud of their achievements and wish them the very best in their future plans.”

The provisional Lincolnshire pass rate for A-level entries is 97.6 per cent, which shows that most students achieve this internationally recognised gold standard.

The proportion of entries that achieved A*- C grades has increased from last year. Almost half of Lincolnshire’s schools have improved their performance on this measure.

In eleven Lincolnshire schools, the proportion of entries achieving A*-A is above the national figure.

Nine schools have increased their percentage of entries achieving A* grades.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services said: “It is always pleasing to hear about the achievements of our students and how success at A level gives our young people the foundations for their future whether that be in employment, training or higher education. We value all the hard work that goes into this and thank the schools and their staff for the support that they give to their students.”