Leisure centre site tour for Rasen schoolchildren

Children from Market Rasen Primary School have become the first residents to get a closer look at the town’s new leisure centre.

They went along to the site in King Street where the build is taking place and made their mark for posterity.

Each of the children were asked to sign one of the girders on the upper floor, which will form part of the gymnasium wall.

They also had the opportunity to ask questions about the building, which they have been watching go up from their school playground.

The verdict from one year nine pupil was: “It’s good. I like dancing so it will be good to have a dance studio.”

The visitors were given a guided tour of the site by site manager Richard Wilson, who said the build was on track.

He told the children: “We are putting the roof on at the moment, and by Christmas the walls will be up.

“By the time of your summer holidays, it should be open .”

The children were accompanied on the visit by head of school Nichola Allerston, who said these were “exciting times”.

She continued: “We are delighted to have been allowed to come and see the building close up.

“We didn’t realise we would actually be allowed in the building; it is a lot more than we expected.

“I don’t know that the children realise the significance of today; it is a piece of history for the town and they have been able to leave their legacy on the build.

“To have the children be part of the building (by signing their names) is incredible.

“We are looking forward to coming back and getting involved further at different phases of the build.”

