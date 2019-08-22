GCSE results: one of Caistor Grammar School’s best ever

GCSE students at Caistor Grammar School have secured one of the School’s best ever set of GCSE results.

A total of 63.6% of papers were awarded the top grades of 9 to 7 (formerly A/A*).

Mollie Norburn, left, is heading to Franklin College, and Halle Burchell is off to study dance at Laine Theatre Arts EMN-190822-125036001

On average, each student achieved an average grade of a ‘7’.

The overall ‘strong’ pass rate was 95.8% where subjects were graded an 9-5. 100% of students achieved a pass in Maths and 99% achieved a pass in English Language.

92% of students achieved their E-Bacc qualification (a ‘4’ or above in English, Mathematics, a Science, a modern language and a humanity)

Three students achieved all ‘9s’ in their 11 GCSEs and were amongst the 818 students nationwide that secured straight 9s.

Caistor Grammar School was packed with students and parents collecting results EMN-190822-124721001

Two students achieved ten 9s and one 8. A further five scored a mixture of 9s and 8s.

Just under a quarter of students received a mixture of 9/8/7 grades, formerly the A/A* grades in the old system.

Headmaster Alistair Hopkins, said: ‘I am delighted for the year group.

“All stepped up to the mark and gave their best.

All smiles from Elena Sedman, bethany Adams, Mia Wilkins and Kara Biglands EMN-190822-124707001

“They have been helped throughout by extremely dedicated teachers, learning advisers and have had endless support from their families.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of their journey.

Mr Hopkins continued: “It is important to remember that when they started these courses two years ago, there were very few resources and limited guidance about standards expected. Their teachers have been superb in helping the students to negotiate these challenges.

“Even though these new style exams are constructed to be tougher, our students’ resilience and determination means that they have conquered another challenge.

Liberty Smih was delighted with her grade 8s and says she did a lot better than she thought she would and is pictured with her mum Tracy Conway-Smith EMN-190822-124734001

These results, coupled with last week’s excellent A level grades, means Caistor Grammar School enhances its position as one of leading schools in the country.

Mr Hopkins added: “It’s important to remember that the statistics only tell a part of the story and behind each result there are individual triumphs.

“The individual triumphs mean more than the headline figures.”

Stanley Acum and Thomas Steggles EMN-190822-124654001