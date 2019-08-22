GCSE Results: Fantastic Success for De Aston’s Year 11

The results are in and De Aston Year 11 students are excited to receive a fantastic set of grades, including many at the very highest level possible, GCSE grade 9s and vocational courses at Distinction*.

EBACC English had the highest number of grade 9s, with 14 in total, including nine grade 9s in English Literature and 5 in English Language. Art achieved four grade 9s.

There were also grade 9s achieved in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computing, Geography, History, Media and

Maths.

In vocational and applied subjects, the school is still waiting for IT and Health and Social Care results to come in, but have already been a number of Distinction* grades in Construction, Sport and Business.

Headteacher, Simon Porter said: “The number of our students achieving high grades in the tough new GCSE courses and reformed vocational courses goes to show what comprehensive education can achieve.

“We must also celebrate all those who achieved well for themselves at whatever level; their personal success is just as important as those making the headlines.

“There are some amazing achievements from learners who have overcome many challenges.

“The learners did fantastically well with a 98% pass rate in what are the new harder courses.

“The content and demands of the qualifications today are significantly harder than was the case even just a few years ago.

“Many of the large entry GCSE courses have had all their coursework removed and a significantly higher level of content added. Five years of learning is assessed on just terminal exams only.

“For learners now, it is about dealing with that pressure not just knowing the subject.

“There is no doubt, some of the new GCSE qualifications are the hardest I have known in my 25 years as a teacher. Given that, our learners do fantastically well.”

De Aston’s highest achieving learner was James Naseby, who earned an impressive seven grade 9s.

In addition, there were also grade 9s for, among others, Davy Wallace, Ben Watson, Gareth Wiley, Ralph Merrifield, Alice Pederson, Lucy Randle, Emmie Disley, Amber Bakin, Amber Brown, Alex Carver, Mollie Donner, Eva Finney and Stephanie Fox, who all achieved the highest possible grades in some of their chosen subjects.

There was also Distinction* success in vocational courses, with Clara Brewitt, Samuel Brown, Poppy Rose Chambers, William Grant, Cameron Lord, Shania Russell and Henry Stennett all achieving top grades in applied courses.

Mr Porter said: “I also want to pay tribute to my staff, both teaching and support, who have worked behind the scenes, doing everything in their power to help this Year 11 group achieve good outcomes.

“In particular, I would like to thank our Exam and Reporting team for their dedication through the whole process. The pressure of the modern-day exam system is felt as much by staff as by the students and my staff have approached these challenges with great professionalism.

“Finally, thanks to the Head of Year and his tutors who have also made a huge difference.

“We now look forward to seeing a large number of our Year 11 students returning to us in a couple of weeks to continue their successful journey with De Aston in our 6th form.”

