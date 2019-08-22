GCSE results: Caistor Yarborough goes from strength to strength

Caistor Yarborough Academy students and staff are celebrating after going from strength to strength with a fantastic set of GCSE results and good improvements across all areas of the curriculum.

School Principal, Mark Midgley said: “I am absolutely delighted with our results this year.

Finlay Clark achieved a grade 9 in maths and grade 8s in chemistry and geography, pictured with school principal Mark Midgley EMN-190822-123214001

“Huge congratulations and well done to all our year eleven students who have performed extremely well against national benchmarks in their GCSE examinations, achieving some of the best ever results in the academy’s history and all securing their next steps in their educational journey.”

In all, 53% of the year group achieved a good pass in both English and Maths, with 59% achieving a good pass in maths and 67% achieving a good pass in English.

Mr Midgley continued: “Science and humanities secured some fantastic individual results and achieved a positive progress 8 score of 0.1; whole school progress 8 achieved -0.13.

“There has been a significant improvement in the top end grades, with 59% of students achieving a strong pass in English and a quarter of all students achieving 8 or more at 9 to 5 strong GCSE passes.”

Isabel Newson is heading to Franklin College to study sport, law and psychology. She is pictured with mum Debbie EMN-190822-123202001

Finlay Clark achieved a grade 9 in Maths, plus grade 8 in Chemistry and Geography; William Jakins achieved a grade 9 in Geography and grade 8s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Spanish.

Holly Walker also achieved two grade 9s, in English and geography.

A grade 8 in History secured Edward Lince a place at Caistor Grammar School, where he will study Politics, History and Geography A-levels,.

Alex Harriman achieved a grade 8 in Physics and Alfie Atkinson achieved nine grad 6 and above.

Edward Lince achieved grade 8 in history and will going on to do A-level at Caistor Grammar, together with politics and geography. He is pictured with school principal Mark Midgley EMN-190822-123150001

Mr Midgley said: “This has been one of the best years’ GCSE performances in the academy’s history, which is a true reflection of the hard work, dedication and commitment from all of our students, staff, parents and wider partners.

“We will, as always, look to build on this success and strive to provide the first class education our students deserve in securing excellence in everything we do.

“May I take this opportunity to thank the whole learning community for their continued support.”