Competition success for De Aston English students

De Aston School’s English department had a busy week recently.

Firstly, 10 students from years 8 and 9 went to Lincoln Minster School to compete in the second round of the ESU Performing Shakespeare competition.

This requires students to perform, from memory, a monologue or duologue from a Shakespeare play of their choice.

Sarah Peacock, head of English at De Aston said: “All students performed brilliantly and it should be noted De Aston represented 60 per cent of the entire entries.”

Charlie Newland-Shepperd and Alicia Meredith were named winners of the second round and will now go on to compete in the National Final, on a West End stage in London on June 21.

Thomas Brack was awarded runner up for his performance from Hamlet,

Also taking part were: Evie Sadler, Curtis Spencer, Amir Makni, Dylan Corn, Katherine Harris, and Abigail Mansfield.

The competitions continued, with three students taking part in the second round of Slam Jam.

Three students - Chloe Chuck, Thomas Brack and Abigail Mansfield - travelled to King Edward’s School at Louth for the event.

Miss Peacock said: “Chloe, Thomas and Abigail all performed well and we find out whether they are through to the final later on this month.”

Students on their London visit

The final event for the English department was a trip to the theatre.

The destination for the 50 year 9 students was London and the Fortune Theatre to see a performance of The Woman in Black.

Miss Peacock said: “All the students were really mature and well behaved.

“They enjoyed the play and were really excited about the whole event.

“A huge thanks must go to Louise Spencer and all the work she has done with finance to help support the trip.

“Also thank you to everyone who continues to support all our extracurricular endeavours.