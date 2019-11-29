Caistor school tops table in Parent Power regional list

Caistor Grammar School has taken the top spot for the region in this year’s Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2020.

Published last Sunday, the school has been named the number one state school in the East Midlands, up two places from last year’s league table.

Caistor Grammar School head master Alistair Hopkins said he was delighted for the students and staff.

He continued: “It’s fantastic to be acknowledged in this way by The Sunday Times.

“Teachers here are dedicated to ensuring students do as well as they can do.

“In addition to the raw outcomes, when you consider our mix of extra-curricular activities, superb pastoral care and academic curriculum, this acknowledgement shows we’re heading in the right direction.’

This summer saw the school achieve 67.5% A*-B grades at A-level and GCSE results of 63.6% receiving A*/A/9/8/7 grades, up 6.3 percentage points from last year.

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School at Alford and King EdwardVI Grammar School at Louth also feature in the top ten, sitting sixth and tenth respectively.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools.

The rankings are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.