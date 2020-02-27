Caistor and Rasen schools act on coronavirus guidance

Staff and students from a Caistor school returning from a half-term skiiing trip have been told to stay at home.

The group from Caistor Yarborough Academy were staying at a resort in Northern Italy, an area where incidents of coronavirus have been reported.

Following advice issued by NHS clinical services, headteacher Mark Midgley has told the group to self isolate for 14 days.

They will be able to return to school on March 9.

Market Rasen’s De Aston School also had a staff and students growing skiing in Northern Italy over half-term.

However, the school says the group was ‘not in a high risk area’ and they have been told self-isolation is not necessary.

However, anyone who does begin to have symptoms, however slight, is asked to follow the appropriate guidelines.

The statement went on to say: “We continue to follow all the official guidance we are being given.

“The Headteacher spoke personally to the Director of Public Health Lincolnshire and the Chief Education Officer and, this morning, was in conversation with lead health professionals in the Public Health office.

“They are receiving direct guidance from the National Public Health Office and via the Chief Medical Officer (Chris Witty).

“We are following their advice and guidance.

“This is a rapidly developing situation and we will continually update information.

“The key point is to know that we have no reported cases of the virus and we are in a very low risk category.”