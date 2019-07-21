All in a day’s work for Kelsey pupils

You are never too young to be thinking about the jobs you would like to do when you are older.

Kelsey Primary School organised a careers day for all their pupils – from preschool right up to year 6.

Careers Day at Kelsey Primary School EMN-191007-132234001

There was a range of occupations for the children to find out about – police officer, paramedic, recycling plant manager, dress designer, engineer, dog trainer, facilities and investment manager (Football Association), laboratory analyst, radio broadcaster and, of course, teacher.

Headteacher Andy Cook was delighted with how the day went.

He said: “Our children were totally inspired by the kind volunteers who gave up their time to tell them all about their jobs.

“Many of the volunteers brought in equipment and photos to share so that our children could really begin to understand what their jobs involved.

Careers Day at Kelsey Primary School EMN-191007-132245001

“I am sure that this day has got many of them thinking more seriously about what they might do when they grow up and hopefully made them consider avenues they might otherwise been unaware of.”

Such was the success of the day, the school now plans to make this an annual event to feed into their citizenship curriculum.