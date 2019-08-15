A level results: William Farr

Students at a Welton school have achieved the highest pass rate for the past five years in a strong set of A level results.

More than 98 per cent of pupils at William Farr C of E School passed their A levels, beating the previous best of 97 per cent in 2015.

Sarika Dhora EMN-190815-143708001

One in five of all the A levels entered at the Welton school resulted in A* or A grades and nearly half of all exams achieved A* to B grades – also beating the results in 2015.

The average grade for all 145 students was C+ and the average point score per entry was the second highest since the new scoring system was introduced.

Students with particularly impressive performances included:

Isaac Wiggers - 5 A*s

Joseph Cheng EMN-190815-143719001

Joseph Cheng – 4 A*s and a B

Kieran Lee – 2 A*s and an A

Dean Warburton – 2 A*s 1 A and 1 B

Beth Train-Brown – 3 A*s and a B

Sarika Dhorajiwala – 2 A*s, an A and a B

Headteacher Andy Stones said he was delighted with the results and the very high pass rate, with

4 out of 5 subjects achieving 100 percent.

He said: “Once again the school has posted some fantastic results and I’m delighted with the hard work and commitment shown by the staff and students.

“I’m particularly pleased with the phenomenal performance from pupils who face more challenges than most. They have truly excelled.

“More than any other year our students have received unconditional offers from top universities around the UK and that is testament to the reputation of our school.”

“I know our students will go on to greater heights and fulfil the potential we have nurtured.”