A-Level results: Caistor Grammar School

There were plenty of smiling faces at Caistor Grammar School as students collected their A-level results.

Headmaster Alistair Hopkins described the 2019 A level results as “extremely impressive” considering all papers are now taken at the end of two years’ study.

Student Jacob Lawson achieved A*AA and will now be studying Natural Sciences at the University of Leeds EMN-190815-124021001

Two out of three A level results at the school were graded either A*, A or B grades this year.

Mr Hopkins said: “As a group and as individuals, this wonderful set of results brings great credit to themselves, their teachers, their families and the School.

“These results are indicative of students’ drive and determination to do their best throughout the two years of study. “Their exam results are another element of their impressive portfolios of skills.

“They have been a wonderful year group. They have given a great deal to their School and community. I’m sorry to see them leave but also excited about their potential. We will watch their progress with interest and pride.

Student Daniel Bassett achieved four A* grades and is off to Cambridge to study Mathematics. EMN-190815-124042001

“Although nationally the number of top grades has dropped, I’m pleased to say that we have continued to improve.

“A third of students had secured unconditional offers before they started their exams in May. They did not allow this to compromise their quest for excellence.”

In all, 66.8 per cent of all results were A*-B and 41.7 per cent of all grades were graded A* or A.

Over a quarter of students achieved three A’s or better and just under half of the cohort gained at least 2A’s or better.

Just under nine out of ten grades were graded A*-C.

Five students secured straight A*s, four students achieved two A* grades and an A and 14 students secured two A grades and a B.

An impressive 90 per cent of students had been accepted by their first or second choice higher education establishment before results were handed to students this morning.

Head of Sixth Form Terry McTernan said: “We’re delighted with the results that the students have achieved.

“The fact that many are off to follow their chosen courses or apprenticeships is just reward for their commitment to their studies and the support that they have given one another.

“Their teachers and support staff have all played a role in securing some outstanding results.’