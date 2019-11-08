Window of opportunity for Rasen businesses

Market Rasen Town Council and Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) are working together to enciurage businesses to get in the festive spirit.

Together they have launched a Christmas window competition and they hope traders will pull out all the stops with their efforts.

MRAG spokesman Julie Lambie says she is excited about the event and is looking forward to see what the businesses come up with.

She added: “Unfortunately, the competition didn’t run last year, so this time we really hope the whole town will want to get involved.

“We already have a number of businesses on board.

“By having the shop and business windows looking sensationally seasonal, it will make the Christmas market look even more festive and, hopefully, entice more people to shop locally this Christmas.”

Members of MRAG and the town councillors will act as judges for the competition.

Judging will start on November 30 – the day of the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Market– and will continue to December 10.

The winner will be announced on December 12 and presented with their award on December 14 at 3pm during the MRAG community Christmas Carol Singing in the Market Place.

Entry forms are in the process of being delivered to businesses in the town.

Entry can also be made by messaging the MRAG Facebook page or send an email to marketrasenactiongroup@gmail.com