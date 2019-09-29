Trio of award nominations for Caistor firm

A Caistor business has lots to look forward to this autumn and beyond.

Systematic is a finalist in both the high-profile Family Business Awards and the national Print Week Awards.

The news follows another record-breaking year of growth for company, based in Centurion Way, as they extend the reach of the design, print and marketing projects that help their clients win business and do business.

Systematics’ achievements have been recognised in the ‘Best Small Family Business’, ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ and ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ categories.

Second-generation family business owner and managing director, Chris Robey said: “Alongside the enduring loyalty of our clients, recognition on these prestigious stages provides a great boost to our team.

“To have our ideas and creativity acknowledged on a national level in the Print Week Awards is amazing.

“We’re also delighted to renew our links to the Family Business Awards, now in their 10th year.

“We are proud of our heritage and beyond what we do, we care a lot about the values that underpin how we do it.”

The team is now finalising their pitches to expert judging panels, before digging out their gladrags, ahead of presentation dinners in a few weeks’ time.