Picture Gallery: Sights from Cereals 2019

Thousands linked to the farming industry from across the country and beyond descended on Boothby Graffoe, near Sleaford last week for a two day show focussing on all things arable.

Cereals 2019 is one of the biggest trade shows for arable farmers in the UK and was expected to see around 17,000 visitors over two days last Wednesday and Thursday, despite heavy rainfall generating lots of mud during the setting up process. Everything from seeds and crop samples, to sprays, machinery to advice and techniques were covered with naturally a good showing of Lincolnshire firms involved in supporting farmers. Here we have a picture gallery of sights from the event.

Cereals 2019 at Boothby Graffoe. L-R Grace Faulkner, Keith Phillips and Ann Burns of Duncan and Toplis EMN-190613-091521001 Midlands JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Cereals 2019 at Boothby Graffoe. EMN-190613-092748001 Midlands JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Cereals 2019 at Boothby Graffoe. EMN-190613-091504001 Midlands JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Cereals 2019 at Boothby Graffoe. EMN-190613-092938001 Midlands JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more