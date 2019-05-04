Major renovations planned at Wolds pub

A Wolds pub that dates back to the mid-18th century is set to undergo a major renovation.

The owners of The Blacksmiths Arms in Rothwell have applied for planning permission to convert an ‘under utilised’ function room into five en-suite letting bedrooms.

The application includes plans to cut back the bar counter to create additional seating space and remodel the existing customer toilets to include an accessible WC.

Star Pubs & Bars - which owns The Blacksmiths Arms in Hillrise - also wants to replace windows and remodel steps and an access ramp.

The planning application, submitted to West Lindsey District Council, says: “The Blacksmiths Arms is a hub for the local community serving locally sourced fresh food that is prepared and cooked in house, alongside cask ales and wines.”

The application says the proposed works include ‘conversion of the under utilised function room to five en-suite letting bedrooms as an ancillary to the business’.

The design and access statement says: “There will be very limited impact of the architectural merits of the asset.

“The majority of the works will be undertaken internally within the current function room space and no significant architectural details will be affected by the works.

“Externally the installation of the new windows will be in keeping with the local vernacular and the style of which will match with the style of the building.”

The application says The Blacksmiths Arms is a Grade II listed building and a former Inn.

And it says the pub took its name from the former blacksmith’s shop which was located outside to the front of the building.

The remains of the base to the furnace can still be seen today in the car park.

To have your say on the application contact West Lindsey District Council’s planning department at planning.customer.care@west-lindsey.gov.uk.