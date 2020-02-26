Local MP welcomes latest job figure high

Market Rasen and Caistor MP, the Rt Hon Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed the latest employment figures, which show a record high.

Official jobs figures for the East Midlands, show 2,403,169 people are in work, with unemployment at its lowest since 1974.

Sir Edward, said: “These latest jobs figures are another sign that the Conservatives are providing opportunities for people across the country.

“With a record high number of people in work, more families in the Gainsborough constituency can plan for their future with confidence.

“I am pleased the government is focused on levelling up across the country and support the action they are taking to spread opportunity to communities like ours.”

Sir Edward added: “In the coming years, we will see people earn higher wages and keep more of their hard-earned cash, which is great news for families across our constituency.”