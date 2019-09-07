Latest plans for award-winning Wolds business

A public consultation period is underway regarding plans to site accommodation at Sunnyside Up Farm and Coffee Shop.

Applicant John Casswell is applying for a change of use of land for the siting of 15 high quality log cabins at the Poplar Farm site, off Tealby Road.

The business has recently been given permission to create an irrigation pond and polytunnels.

According to Mr Caswell, the polytunnels will provide organic fruit and vegetables all year round to supplement the existing award-winning farm shop.

It is intended that strawberries, raspberries and blueberries will be available all year round, and the irrigation for the polytunnels will be provided by the irrigation pond.

Documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council about the log cabins state: “As part of the next phase for the site the log cabins will be grouped around the irrigation pond with additional landscaping proposed.

“The log cabins will promote rural tourism and underpin the existing facilities on the site and help with future sustainability of the existing facilities and local surrounding area.

“The proposal provides a further step to actively and sustainably developing the tourism side of the business which will create additional employment at the site and equally help to sustain and preserve the current employment.”

According to the applicant, if the plans are approved they will result in further employment being created.

Documents state: “Sunnyside Up Farm and Coffee Shop employs 15 staff, three full-time and 12 part-time. As part of the proposal, staffing levels will eventually increase by three part-time (to cater for the log cabins) and two full-time for the polytunnels.”