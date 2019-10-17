Kelsey business picks up two more awards

A South Kelsey business has added two more plaudits to its growing number of awards this year.

Hall Farm Park has been named Best Rural Diversification Project and Best Rural Tourism Business at the Midlands regional finals of the Rural Business Awards, held in partnership with Amazon.

Following the impressive achievement at the regional final, Hall Farm Park will now go on to represent the Midlands at the national final in February 2020.

The win comes on the back of last month’s Select Lincolnshire Awards, which saw the family-run business pick up the coveted Tea Room of the Year title.

Owner Tracy Knapton is naturally delighted with these latest awards.

She said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this award back home to Lincolnshire.

“Our team is so dedicated, and together we have helped to grow our business into something we can all be really proud of.

“As a small family run business these are two very special awards for us; Best Rural diversification project and Best Rural Tourism Business for the Midlands area.

“We honestly didn’t expect to come away with a top award, never mind two, as the competition from the other shortlisted businesses was so strong.

“We are really excited to be now through to the national finals in Manchester in February.

“We would like to thank Amazon and the Rural Business Awards for the recognition.”

At Hall Farm Park, visitors are encouraged to meet the farm’s animals, including goats, which can be taken for a walk; lambs to bottle feed and a tractor ride to visit and feed the cattle.

Activities at the park also include indoor and outdoor play areas, crazy golf, and a fully heated play barn.

There is also, of course, the opportunity to visit the award-winning tearoom, which serves a range of home and locally made produce.

Tracy said: “Ourselves and our team work very hard to offer a fun day out for the whole family, with lots of different and enjoyable things to do.

“During October half term, visitors can have tractor rides, take a goat for a walk, visit our pumpkin patch, take part in Winney the witch’s spell hunt, or have their face painted by Anita from ‘Beauty and the Beast’.”

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

Jemma said: “I would like to say congratulations to Hall Farm Park for a well-deserved win.”