Happy Mundys marks first birthday in Market Rasen

A Market Rasen business is marking its first anniversary of being on the town’s high street – and they want everyone to help them celebrate.

On March 5 2019, Mundys opened the doors to their Market Rasen office and it has been busy from the get go!

Now, the team invites you to join them tomorrow, Thursday March 5, to help them celebrate.

Partner at Mundys, Steven Spivey and associate partner, Christopher Laughton, together with their team of five experienced staff members have strived to find the best homes for families in Market Rasen and the surrounding villages.

And they say there is no better way to celebrate all that hard work than with drinks, nibbles and, of course, the local community.

Christopher Laughton has more than 18 years’ experience in the industry as a residential property valuer and joined Mundys in 2002.

He said: “We’d love to see all the friendly customers we’ve found homes for again and also those who we’re currently assisting; everyone will be welcome.

“If you’re looking to buy, sell, let or rent, or you’re simply after some advice from the experts, please come along.

“We can’t think of a better way to help you house hunt than with a glass of fizz in hand!”

Mr Spivey started as a qualified chartered surveyor in 1992 and now has a wealth of commercial and professional property experience.

He added: “Helping establish Mundys in Market Rasen has been fantastic.

“It is my hometown and I have long standing connections within this friendly local community, so it’s been great offering my first-hand experience and also receiving such a positive response to us setting up our new office.”

After a busy 12 months, Mundys aims to continue the growth of their Market Rasen office, increasing their client base and reaching out to even more potential home owners, landlords and business professionals.

Mundys will be celebrating from 4.30pm to 7pm and everyone is cordially invited.

The Market Rasen office is located in the heart of town at 22 Queen Street.

You can reach their office on 01673 847487 or by email: marketrasen@mundys.net

Mundys is an award-winning multi practice estate agency specialising in house sales, lettings and commercial within Lincoln and the surrounding areas.

The original firm, Mundy & Co, was founded in 1898.

Current consultant and former senior partner, Philip Barnatt, and fellow partner Simon Bentley, took over the company in 1996.