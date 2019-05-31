Doggy design brings award for Rasen area business

A Rasen area business has been announced as this year’s winner of the Lincolnshire Showground’s annual ‘Grow with the Show’ competition.

Designed for Dogs is based at Osgodby and specialises in producing handmade luxury dog beds and accessories using high quality materials that don’t break the bank,

Holly Bryant set up the business in 2017 and was last year’s runner-up of Grow with the Show.

She said: “The whole concept for the business came out of the fact that, as a dog owner, I found the choice of products for dogs was limited to low-price, low-quality items, or those luxury-ticket items that many people are priced out of.

“With nine million dogs in the UK, I embarked on a lot of research, testing and planning and opened the business to provide a range of practical, quality products – and now our range is expanding.

“We also provide bespoke products, so you can have products made-to-measure to suit your dog and your home.

“Our products are all handmade in Lincolnshire and we’re incredibly proud of that.”

Holly currently sells online and at events like the Lincolnshire Show, but some items are also stocked and the full range can be ordered at Indie & Co, at the Willows in Glentham.

Grow with the Show is open to young entrepreneurs, from 18 and 35, and winners get to host their own stand at the Lincolnshire Show.

Holly said: “The Grow with the Show programme is just a brilliant opportunity.

“The support and training from business experts that I’ve received as a result of being runner-up last year has not only resulted in visible growth for the company, but it’s also vastly improved my business knowledge, acumen and confidence.

“The chance to get my business in front of tens of thousands of people was one not to be missed either and I’m looking forward to being at the Show for another year.”

Designed for Dogs will also receive a £250 cash prize, mentoring from Sparkhouse and a discount on design services from Root Studio.

The 135th Lincolnshire Show takes place on 19 and 20 June and will host a varied mix of entertainment, food, shopping, music, horticulture, agriculture and more.

This year’s event will feature special celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society.

The two-day programme is packed full of events including a Dakota flypast, air displays from the RAF Falcons and exciting acrobatic stunts from the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders Broke FMX. Visitors will also have the chance to quiz the UK’s Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis and also watch performances from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue band and the Shetland Pony Grand National in the Main Ring.

Advanced tickets are £21 for adults, £17 for 17 to 22-year-olds, children are £6 and under-fives go free.

Family tickets, admitting two adults and up to three children, are priced at £44.

Car parking is free on both days.

For more information on Grow with the Show, or tickets, exhibiting, sponsorship opportunities, membership or hospitality packages for the 2019 Lincolnshire Show, visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk

For more information about Designed for Dogs, visit www.designedfordogs.com