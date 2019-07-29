Council leader welcomes cabinet minister to Scunthorpe for British Steel talks

North Lincolnshire Council leader, Coun Rob Waltham has met today (Monday) with the Government’s new Business Secretary, Andrea Leadsom, in Scunthorpe.

The pair met at the town’s steelworks as part of the British Steel Support Group and discussed the future of the UK’s steel industry.

Coun Waltham said: “It is a clear sign of commitment from the Government to steelmaking in North Lincolnshire that the new minister has visited Scunthorpe’s plant just three days into her new job.

“In this worrying time for many local families, Andrea Leadsom has reaffirmed that the Government is working to securing a future for the steel industry in Scunthorpe.

“We have a proud history of making some of the highest quality steel in the world, right here in Scunthorpe, and we’re doing all we can to ensure that this continues – for the families that rely on their jobs at the works, for the town, and for the area.”

Andrea Leadsom was appointed the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, last week.

The Official Receiver took over the day-to-day running of the British Steel site in Scunthorpe in May this year, continuing the usual operations of the plant – including paying employees – whilst a buyer for the business is sought.