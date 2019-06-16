Celebrating 121 years at Lincolnshire Show

More than 600 traders will join together on the Lincolnshire Showground this month, with organisers preparing for the biggest show to date.

Taking place on Wednesday June 19 and Thursday June 20, the Lincolnshire Show promises something to suit all ages and tastes as it welcomes exhibitors old and new back to the Showground for the two-day extravaganza.

Agricultural machinery dealers and Lincolnshire Show regulars Peacock & Binnington are set to return to the Show, having taken a stand year in, year out since 1898.

Founded by Henry Early Cartwright Peacock and John Binnington in 1894, the company offers the finest new and used machinery to meet the needs of modern farming.

This year, Peacock & Binnington will be celebrating its 125th year with a VR experience for visitors to take part in, as well as a number of other surprises.

Graham Main, managing director at Peacock & Binnington, said: “We’re very much looking forward to celebrating our 125th anniversary at the Lincolnshire Show.

“It has been the highlight event in our calendar for so many years, especially as it’s a fantastic opportunity to thank and celebrate with our customers and develop new connections.

“Over the years, the show has of course changed dramatically.

“In the early days, it provided the chance for customers to have a first look at new mechanisations at a time when machinery development was moving forward at a fast pace. These days, it’s a much bigger affair, celebrating everything that Lincolnshire has to offer.”

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Peacock & Binnington is a Lincolnshire institution and after so many years, the show wouldn’t be the same without them here – we’re thrilled to have them back for yet another year as they celebrate their own anniversary!”

One of the newest additions to the exhibitors list include main ring sponsor, luxury kitchen and handcrafted furniture designers Krantz Designs.

In its stand on The Mews, the team will be taking on the challenge of building its best kitchen to date, as well as entertaining visitors with a plush refreshment area complete with revolving gin bar.

Jamie Krantz, managing director at Krantz Designs, said: “We couldn’t turn down the chance to sponsor the main ring this year after such a successful 2018 – we’re still amazed by the response and are still getting enquiries from people who saw us then.

“We set up the business 16 years ago, but since moving into our showroom on the Bailgate three years ago, we’ve seen the main chunk of our business go from being national clients, to being based in the local community .

“There is something really special about the community in Lincolnshire, so we’re really excited to be celebrating the very best things to come out of the county this June.”

Jayne added: “The influx of traders wanting to showcase at the show is always fantastic and we’re pleased to see this continue to grow each year.

“With so many anniversaries to celebrate this year, the theme of the show is making memories – which we hope visitors and exhibitors alike will enjoy continuing to make memories with us for many more years to come!”

n Advanced tickets for the show are £21 for adults, £17 for 17 to 22-year-olds, children £6 and under-fives go free, with a family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £44.

Car parking is free on both days.

Visit www.lincolnshire show.co.uk for more.