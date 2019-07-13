Brigg opticians’ celebrations

Brigg-based O’Brien’s Opticians celebrated its 40th birthday by hearing it was a worthy finalist and runner-up in the UK Optician Awards 2019 – Independent Practice Of The Year.

Optomotrist Dr Sheeraz Janjua said: “To be regarded as one of the very best opticians in the UK is a great achievement for everyone connected to the practice and Brigg itself.”

Dr Janjua was awarded the degree of Doctor of Optometry (DipSv) from Aston University for his research in dry eye syndrome. At the time, he was one of only 25 optometrists in UK with this qualification.