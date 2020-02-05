Stephen Bunney, West Lindsey District Councillor for the Market Rasen ward, has described the closure of Lloyds Bank as “devastating news for the town”.

He continued: “It is the loss of yet another local service/amenity.”

Coun Bunney went on to praise the staff and look to the future.

He said: “Thanks must be paid to the bank’s staff, both current and past, for all that they have done for residents and businesses over the years.

“The town residents are grateful that we have a Post Office which undertakes basic banking activities on behalf of the major banks.

“Clearly, residents will need to use on-line banking or travel to branches in nearby towns for other banking activities – mortgages, insurance etc.

“As we all know, the public transport on offer and the time of travel involved do not always make this easy.

“On line banking is an alternative but not everyone has access to the internet or are comfortable using the web for personal, confidential, private business.

“I am certain that the wonderful community spirit of the people of Market Rasen will help overcome these problems but we should not have to do this!

“A sad day, indeed, for Market Rasen.”

Looking wider, Coun Bunney said the closure of the town’s last remaining bank added to the ‘challenges’ of the High Street, which are to be addressed at a meeting of local groups and businesses in the spring of 2020.

He said: “A sum of up to £200K has been made available by WLDC to help fund projects that will enhance Market Rasen’s economy.

“It is important the community comes together on these projects to ensure the money is not wasted and that it is spent on win-win schemes, which enhance the social and community experiences of residents and visitors to the town.

“A priority has to be the empty banks -soon to be three - off the Market Place, but there are many other schemes that need to be considered as well, not least access to high street shops, buses, trains etc for people who have limited mobility.”