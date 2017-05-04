Work out ‘whodunnit’ at CATS event

A comedy murder mystery and dinner is on offer in Caistor Town Hall on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7.30pm.

Members of CATS will be performing Mystic Myrtle and it is the diners’ job to reveal the killer.

Pictured are Janet Freeman (Laura), Alan Crookes (Lionel), Susan Hewer (Myrtle), Jo Spriggs (Inspector Cleveleys) and Donna Knight (Joyce), who will be joined by Mike Broster (Hubert) on the night.

The bar will be open and tickets, which include the meal and entertainment, cost £15 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.