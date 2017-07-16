Wolf Hall comes to Gainsborough Old Hall

Gainsborough Old Hall celebrates its close links to Tudor royalty with a display of costumes from acclaimed BBC2 drama ‘Wolf Hall’ this summer.

This award winning drama - starring Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII, Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell - concentrates on the tale of Thomas Cromwell’s astounding rise to fame and power as Henry’s closest advisor.

Much of the Old Hall is little changed since the royal visit of 1541 and is presented with a medieval kitchen, banqueting hall, solar and tower, furnished just as King Henry would have expected.

The exhibition is located on the first floor.

It runs until August 28 and is included in the normal entry fee.

To keep the children entertained, there is the Queens Trail.

Find out all about Henry’s many wives and which ones came to a gory end.

The Queens Trail is also included in normal admission price and there is a prize for all who complete it.

The hall is open from 10am to 5pm weekdays and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday .

The last admission is 45 minutes before closure every day.

Admission charges are adults £8.50; concessions £6.70; children (5-17) £4.22, with a family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £21.20; Under 5s FREE

English Heritage members get free admission.