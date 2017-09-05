What’s on: September 6 - September 17, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, September 6

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: ‘Close’ by Miriam Laville and Julie West. Runs until the end of September. Free admission. Details: 01472 851605.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub - Exploring Colour - 10am - noon/ Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Lincolnshire Bike Night at the Queens Head, North Kelsey Moor. Details: https://lincolnshirebikenights.com/

Thursday, September 7

Rase Heritage Society meeting in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. AGM

Caistor WI in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Harvest Festival and Supper. New members and visitors welcome (£4). Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723

Launch of Brigg Heritage Centre exhibition on Brigg Workhouse and Pingley POW camp. Talk on the history of British prisoner of war camps by Roger J C Thomas at The Buttercross. Tickets £5, including light refreshment, from the TIC 01652 657053 or Heritage Centre 01724 296711. Exhibition runs until mid-November. Centre open Tuesdays and Thursday to Saturday, 10am - 2pm.

Thursday, September 7 to Sunday September 10

Various free events and opening as part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days. Click for brochure: Heritage Open Day Brochure PDF

Friday, September 8

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: The Beguiled (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 9

Rasen Live in Market Rasen market place: bric-a-brac market 10am - 2.30pm, skate fun 10am - 6pm, live music 4pm - 7.30pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music: Pop-Up Bowie – David Bowie Tribute at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £18 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

Scampton Air Show Book at www.scamptonairshow.com

Sunday, September 10

Proms in the Park at South Street Park, Caistor, 3pm - 5pm, with the Market Rasen Band.

Monday, September 11

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for 7.30pm start. Talk by Linda Clark - It to Flower Gardening: My Journey. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, September 12

Storytime session in Market Rasen

Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wednesday, September 13

Two-part wet felting workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £10. Book on 01673 844556 .

Rasen Hub family History Group - drop in session on trades and businesses, 2pm - 4pm. Free.

Dave Gilmour Live at Pompeii - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Thursday, September 14

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Geof Trinder - Wildlife Photography. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Desert Dancers - Gillian Anderton. Details: 01472 852068

Friday, September 15

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Live music: Stage and Screen - Kate Witney and The Hogan Ensemble, in St German’s Church, Ranby, 7pm. Tickets £10 from 01507 343336 or 343581. Complimentary cheese and wine.

Market Rasen Air Cadets quiz night and pie & pea supper in the Festival Hall, 7pm. Tickets £7 or family of four £22, from 01673 885056.

Cinema: Dunkirk (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 16

Live music: The Ric Sanders Trio supported by Stitherum, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770.

Live music: The Black Feathers in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

Live Music: Steve Walkers Big Swing Band at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough All tickets £16 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, September 17

Hackthorn Hall open gardens, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £3.50, under 14s free. Afternoon teas, plants. Proceeds to St Michael and All Angels Church.

Charity music afternoon at Ludford |Village Hall, 2pm. Live music from Andrea Burdett. Admission £5. Details: 01507 313475.