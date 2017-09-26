What’s on: September 27 - October 6, 2017

Email your diary dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, September 27

Art workshop at Rasen Hub - mixed media and collage, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Rase WI open meeting in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Titter with Tea - Joy Ling.

Market Rasen Young Farmers new members’ night at Rase Park, 7.30pm.

Thursday, September 28

Harvest supper and auction at Ludford Village Hall, 7pm. £3.50

Macmillan Coffee Evening by Binbrook Scouts,Reading Room, Binbrook, 7.30pm - 8.30pm.

Live theatre: Tangram Theatre Company present the scientific musical comedy - The Origin of Species, at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.uk

Friday, September 29

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Caistor Grammar School (Old Hall), 10am - noon. Includes music by students. All welcome.

Fundraising day in aid of The Nomad Trust at The Stitch Witch, Union Street, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm. Tea, coffee and cakes, raffle and games, plus contribute to the Nomad blankets.

Macmillan coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, from 10am.

Macmillan coffee afternoon at Greenacres, Grimsby Road,Caistor, from 2pm.

Quiz night at South Kelsey Village Hall, 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start. Tickets £7, including hot meal, from 01652 678575.

Cinema: The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets: £6, £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 30

Fun on the Field Autumn Fair at Caistor Yarborough Academy, 10am - 4pm.

Wrap and Pack in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 1pm. Help pack boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Macmillan Coffee morning in Howsham Village Hall, 11am - 3pm. Delicious cakes, plus crafts to buy and try your hand at.

Macmillan coffee morning in East Barkwith Village Hall, 11am - 3pm.

Jumble sale in Wragby Town Hall, from 2pm. Admission 20p

Cream Teas and Autumn Bazaar in The Moot Hall, Holton le Moor, 2pm - 4pm. Organised by the WI. All welcome. Details: 01673 828674.

Cinema: The Nutjob 2: Nutty By Nature at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets: £6, £5, family of four £20 from 01427 676655.

Live music: Flossie Malavialle and Edwina Hayes in concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Tickets from Garnetts Sweet Shop, 01673 843036 or email les@worrall.myzen.co.uk

Live theatre: Stepping Stones Theatre present The Mind is Kind at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets: £7, £4 from 01427 676655.

Tuesday, October 3

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

The Big Sing with the Singing 4 Pleasure Choir at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission free. Information: 01652 640281 or 079020 10898.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm Traidcraft stall.

BASH (Brigg Amateur Social Historians) meeting in Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, Coney Court, Brigg, 8pm. Speaker: Loretta Rivett - The Garden through the Year. Admission free. Details: 01652 657053.

Wednesday, October 4

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, open day in Middle Rasen Church Hall 2pm -3.30pm.

Thursday, October 5

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Dianne Tuckett - History of the Market Rasen Mail. Non-members £3.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Craft for Christmas - wood, paint and pyrography - with Sue Roebuck. Visitors fee £4. Details: 01472 852053.

Friday, October 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Harvest Supper at Nettleton Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £10, from 01472 859347.