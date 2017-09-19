What’s on: September 20 - September 30, 2017

Email your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Art exhibition at caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Close - Mirian Laville and Julie West. Free admission. Details: 01472 851605

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Lincolnshire Bike Night at The Salutation, Nettleton. Details: http://lincolnshirebikenights.com/

Free talk at Rasen Hub by Rase Heritage Society: Who were they? - the men on Rasen’s war memorials and how the research was done, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Thursday, September 21

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Caistor Civic Society meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm. Up to Everest - Tracey. Non-members welcome; admission £4.

Friday, September 22

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

West Rasen Harvest Festival and Supper, 7pm.

Saturday, September 23

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Nearly new sale at Caistor Methodist Hall, 10am - 1pm.

Sunday, September 24

Charity tabletop sale in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. In aid of Caistor Hedgehog Care. Tables £5; book on 07342 985915 or 01472 859269. Bacon buns, cakes, tea and coffee also available, plus raffle and tombola.

NGS open garden at Goltho Gardens, 10am - 4pm. Admission £5, children free.

Tuesday, September 26

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Wragby Young Farmers New members Night, 7.30pm, at the Firestation building, Millbrook Business Park.

Wednesday, September 27

Art workshop at Rasen Hub - mixed media and collage, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Rase WI open meeting in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Titter with Tea - Joy Ling.

Thursday, September 28

Harvest supper and auction at Ludford Village Hall, 7pm. £3.50

Macmillan Coffee Evening by Binbrook Scouts,Reading Room, Binbrook, 7.30pm - 8.30pm.

Friday, September 29

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Caistor Grammar School (Old Hall), 10am - noon. Includes music by students. All welcome.

Fundraising day in aid of The Nomad Trust at The Stitch Witch, Union Street, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm. Tea, coffee and cakes, plus raffle and games.

Macmillan coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, from 10am.

Quiz night at South Kelsey Village Hall, 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start. Tickets £7, including hot meal, from 01652 678575.

Saturday, September 30

Fun on the Field Autumn Fair at Caistor Yarborough Academy, 10am - 4pm.

Macmillan coffee morning in East Barkwith Village Hall, 11am - 3pm.

Jumble sale in Wragby Town Hall, from 2pm.

Cream Teas and Autumn Bazaar in The Moot Hall, Holton le Moor, 2pm - 4pm. Organised by the WI. All welcome. Details: 01673 828674.

Live music: Flossie Malavialle and Edwina Hayes in concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Tickets from Garnetts Sweet Shop, 01673 843036 or email les@worrall.myzen.co.uk