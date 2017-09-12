What’s on: September 13 - September 24, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, September 13

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - ‘Close’ - Miriam Laville and Julie West. Runs until the end of September. Free admission.

Two-part wet felting workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £10. Book on 01673 844556 .

Craft & Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Rasen Hub family History Group - drop in session on trades and businesses, 2pm - 4pm. Free.

Cinema: Read to Reel in Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Showing the 2016 film ‘Sully’ starring Tom Hanks.

Dave Gilmour Live at Pompeii - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.

Thursday, September 14

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Geof Trinder - Wildlife Photography. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. British Sign Language - Tuula Scott-Smith. Non-members welcome (£3). Details: 01673 828674.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Desert Dancers - Gillian Anderton. Details: 01472 852068

Friday, September 15

Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.

Live music: Stage and Screen - Kate Witney and The Hogan Ensemble, in St German’s Church, Ranby, 7pm. Tickets £10 from 01507 343336 or 343581. Complimentary cheese and wine.

Market Rasen Air Cadets quiz night and pie & pea supper in the Festival Hall, 7pm. Tickets £7 or family of four £22, from 01673 885056.

Cinema: Dunkirk (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 16

Charity car wash at Binbrook Fire Station, 10am - 3pm. Supporting the FireFighters’ Charity.

Live music: The Ric Sanders Trio supported by Stitherum, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770.

Live Music: Steve Walkers Big Swing Band at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough All tickets £16 from 01427 676655.

Sunday, September 17

Hackthorn Hall open gardens, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £3.50, under 14s free. Afternoon teas, plants. Proceeds to St Michael and All Angels Church.

Charity music afternoon at Ludford Village Hall, 2pm. Live music from Andrea Burdett. Admission £5. Details: 01507 313475.

Tuesday, September 19

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim@gmail.com .

Wednesday, September 20

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Lincolnshire Bike Night at The Salutation, Nettleton. Details: http://lincolnshirebikenights.com/

Free talk at Rasen Hub by Rase Heritage Society: Who were they? - the men on Rasen’s war memorials.

Thursday, September 21

Caistor Civic Society meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm. Up to Everest - Tracey. Non-members welcome; admission £4.

Friday, September 22

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Cinema: The Dark Tower (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.

Saturday, September 23

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Live music: The Ragdolls - Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute - at Trinity Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £18, from 01427 676655.

Sunday, September 24

Charity tabletop sale in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. In aid of Caistor Hedgehog Care. Tables £5; book on 07342 985915 or 01472 859269. Bacon buns, cakes, tea and coffee also available, plus raffle and tombola.