What’s on: September 13 - September 24, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588
Wednesday, September 13
Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - ‘Close’ - Miriam Laville and Julie West. Runs until the end of September. Free admission.
Two-part wet felting workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £10. Book on 01673 844556 .
Craft & Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.
Rasen Hub family History Group - drop in session on trades and businesses, 2pm - 4pm. Free.
Cinema: Read to Reel in Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Showing the 2016 film ‘Sully’ starring Tom Hanks.
Dave Gilmour Live at Pompeii - Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7pm. Tickets £15 and £13 from 01427 676655.
Thursday, September 14
West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Geof Trinder - Wildlife Photography. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.
Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. British Sign Language - Tuula Scott-Smith. Non-members welcome (£3). Details: 01673 828674.
Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Desert Dancers - Gillian Anderton. Details: 01472 852068
Friday, September 15
Minnie’s Market (formerly Country Market) at Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, John Street, 9am - 1pm.
Live music: Stage and Screen - Kate Witney and The Hogan Ensemble, in St German’s Church, Ranby, 7pm. Tickets £10 from 01507 343336 or 343581. Complimentary cheese and wine.
Market Rasen Air Cadets quiz night and pie & pea supper in the Festival Hall, 7pm. Tickets £7 or family of four £22, from 01673 885056.
Cinema: Dunkirk (12A) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Saturday, September 16
Charity car wash at Binbrook Fire Station, 10am - 3pm. Supporting the FireFighters’ Charity.
Live music: The Ric Sanders Trio supported by Stitherum, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770.
Live Music: Steve Walkers Big Swing Band at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough All tickets £16 from 01427 676655.
Sunday, September 17
Hackthorn Hall open gardens, 1pm - 5pm. Admission £3.50, under 14s free. Afternoon teas, plants. Proceeds to St Michael and All Angels Church.
Charity music afternoon at Ludford Village Hall, 2pm. Live music from Andrea Burdett. Admission £5. Details: 01507 313475.
Tuesday, September 19
Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm
Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim@gmail.com .
Wednesday, September 20
Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.
Lincolnshire Bike Night at The Salutation, Nettleton. Details: http://lincolnshirebikenights.com/
Free talk at Rasen Hub by Rase Heritage Society: Who were they? - the men on Rasen’s war memorials.
Thursday, September 21
Caistor Civic Society meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm. Up to Everest - Tracey. Non-members welcome; admission £4.
Friday, September 22
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Cinema: The Dark Tower (15) at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. Tickets £6 and £5 from 01427 676655.
Saturday, September 23
Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.
Live music: The Ragdolls - Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute - at Trinity Centre, Gainsborough, 7.30pm. All tickets £18, from 01427 676655.
Sunday, September 24
Charity tabletop sale in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. In aid of Caistor Hedgehog Care. Tables £5; book on 07342 985915 or 01472 859269. Bacon buns, cakes, tea and coffee also available, plus raffle and tombola.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.