What’s on: October 4 - October 15, 2017

Wednesday, October 4

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: A Retrospective - Tom Robinson.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Poppy making workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Free community event. Details: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, open day in Middle Rasen Church Hall 2pm -3.30pm.

Youth Club in Market Rasen Festival Hall. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8 to 11 year-olds and 7pm - 8.30pm for over 11s.

Thursday, October 5

Toddler Group at Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Speaker: Dianne Tuckett - History of the Market Rasen Mail. Non-members £3.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Craft for Christmas - wood, paint and pyrography - with Sue Roebuck. Visitors fee £4. Details: 01472 852053.

Friday, October 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Harvest Supper at Nettleton Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £10, from 01472 859347.

Saturday, September 7

West Rasen Heritage Centre coffee morning, 10am.

Art workshop - Drawing Portraits, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Autumn Fair at Sunnyside Up Farm Shop, Tealby Road, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm. Food and gifts, plus butchers from across the area lining up to pit their skills and see who will win the title of ‘Fastest Lincolnshire sausage maker’. Details 01673 843840 or poplarfarm@live.co.uk

Meet the artist, Tom Robinson, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Family Bingo at Newtoft Village Hall. Eyes down 6.30pm.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present ‘ Laying the Ghost’ at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.uk or 0300 400 0101.

Live music: Good Lovelies in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

Sunday, October 8

Gainsborough Model Railway open day, 1.30pm to 6pm, at Club Rooms, Florence Terrace. Admission £4, children and seniors £3, family (2+2) £10. Details: 01427 615367 or gmrscontact@gmail.com

Tea dance, with live music, at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3pm - 5.30pm.

Monday, October 9

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Mike Ireland - Alpines and Smaller Perennials. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, October 10

Straw plaiting workshop at Rasen Hub, 1pm - 3pm. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Special storytime session at Market Rasen Library for National Libraries Week, 2.15pm - 2.45pm. Includes guest appearance from Therapy Dogs Nationwide Angus and Amanda.

Community cinema: Real Issues at South Willingham parish Hall, 7pm, showing Rust & Bone.

Wednesday, October 11

Craft and Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Free. Details: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Youth Club in Market Rasen Festival Hall. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8 to 11 year-olds and 7pm - 8.30pm for over 11s. Details: 01673 842479.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator Judy Watker.

Live music: Country Music concert with Curtis Magee, in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £8. Contact Mick on 01673 844214.

Thursday, October 12

Toddler Group at Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Jean Townsend - The Real Queen Mother. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society open evening at Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in the Methodist Schoolroom, Nettleton, 7.30pm. Avril Parsons - Tied up in Silk. Details: 01652 678365.

Friday, October 13

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Morning coffee break at Market Rasen Library. Drop in 10.30am - noon.

Saturday, October 14

Cooking from the hedgerow with herbalist and forager Ali English, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Diocesan Ladies Choir Concert in St Thomas’s Church, Market Rasen, 7pm. Performing Faure’s Requiem. Tickets £5 from 01673 842403 or on the door.

Sunday, October 15

Poetry reading by Paul Sutherland at Caistor Arts and heritage centre, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01472 851605.

International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3.15pm - 8.15pm. Details: 01724 862632.