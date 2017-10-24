What’s on: October 25 - November 5, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, October 25

Book sale at Market Rasen Library, open 10am - 5pm.

Portable antiquity scheme drop in finds recording session for metal detectorists and garden finds at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 11am - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Wragby Heritage Group annual meeting in the Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 26

Fabric sale at Wragby Town Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Liz Pichon & the Tom Gates Brilliant Bands and Doodle Live Tour at Grimsby Auditorium, 1pm. Box office: 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Friday, October 27

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Pumpkin carving workshop for 4 to 11-year-olds at Market Rasen Library, from 2pm. Limited places available. Cost £1. Under 8s must be accompanied. Event sponsored by Tesco market Rasen.

Bright Lights Family Party in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 6-8pm. Book free tickets in advance on 01673 849941.

Quiz night at Rase Park, 7pm. Organised by the Rotary Club International Committee. For tickets call 01673 842861.

Live music: Pop Divas Live at New Theatre Royal Lincoln, 7.30pm. Box office: 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present Laying the Ghost, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open 7pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Saturday, October 28

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s Willow Workshop at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10am - noon. Details: 01472 851605.

Barge Painting workshop at Rasen Hub: 10am - 1pm. Cost £5. Learn how to crackle glaze a surface, then use traditional barge painting brushstrokes to produce a unique Christmas decoration or picture. Book a place on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Gainsborough Halloween event, 10am - 5pm in the town centre and 2pm - 6pm in Marshall’s Yard, with a finale firework display at 7pm. Live performances, a spooky market and street acts. Free pumpkin design competition. Dress up and have fun.

Adults’ Willow Bird Feeder Workshop at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Flowers and Food at Nettleton Village Hall, 2.30pm. Flower demonstration by Jean Threlfall. Organised by Nettleton & Moortown WI; all welcome. Details: 01652 678365 or midgethomas@btinternet.com

Firework Spooktacular at Lincoln Castle. Firework displays, ghost stories, giant bubbles, a fire show and featured food vendors. Family Fun 4.30pm - 6.30pm; After Dark 7pm - 10pm. Admission charges apply. www.lincolncastle.com

Halloween Ghost Walk in Caistor, 6.30pm from Caistor market place. Tickets £2 per person, incudes sausage and chips. No need to book, just turn up.

Fancy dress Halloween disco in Newtoft Village Hall, 7pm - midnight.

Live Pro-Wrestling at Grimsby Auditorium, 7pm. Box office: 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present Laying the Ghost, at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 01673 843575.

Live music: The Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir at All Saints Church, Wragby. Tickets £5, including refreshments, on the door. Proceeds to church maintenance.

Market Rasen Band Proms to Poppies Concert in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen at 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Admission on the door £6.

Scarefest at Chambers Farm Wood, Wragby, 7.30pm. In aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice. Open to ages 14 and over, Advance registration £10; £15 on the night (from 7pm). Sign up at www.standrewshospice.com/scarefest or call 01472 571 266.

Live music: Hunter Musket at Faldingworth memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or

watkins.folk@gmail.com.

Sunday, October 29

Brigg Ghost Walk, 7pm from the White Horse, Wrawby Street. Tickets £3 from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053.

Barkwith & District Gardeners in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Andrew Boynton of Springfield’s Garden Centre.

Live music: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band at New Theatre Royal Lincoln, 7.30pm. Box office: 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Monday, October 30

Traidcraft at Home event Langton Hill Farm, off Hoop Lane, Langton by Wragby, 10am - 6pm. Food, gifts and Christmas cards.

Talk by showbiz journalist Graham Keel at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £5. Organised by Witham Group of WIs. Visitors welcome.

Tuesday, October 31

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Tales of the Unexpected at Market Rasen Library, 7pm - 9pm. Join the West Wold Writers for an evening of suspense. Admission £1 on the door.

Live dance: Tap Factory at New Theatre Royal Lincoln, 7.30pm. Box office: 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Wednesday, November 1

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 1pm. Take along your stories, event information or nostalgia pictures.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

New exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: award-winning aviation painter Keith Woodcock. Free admission. Check times on 01472 851605.

Methodist Guild Meeting in Middle Rasen methodist Church, 7.30pm. To include a talk by a representative from ‘Tools With a Mission’.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Nick Louth - author. Visitors welcome. Details: 01472 398501.

Thursday, November 2

Caistor WI in the town hall Arts Centre, 7.30pm. Speaker: David Kew. Visitors £4. Details: 01472 852053 or 851723.

Friday, November 3

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, November 4

West Rasen Heritage Centre coffee morning, 10am - noon.

House of Colour open day at Goltho Gardens, near Wragby. Drop in between 10am and 4pm for a chat with Lesley about how colour can change your life. Free entry and get a glass of Bucks Fizz and a mince pie. Details: 07938 913036 or email lesley.burton@houseofcolour.co.uk

Meet the artist - Keith Woodcock - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Caistor Lions fireworks in South Street Park. Gates open 5.45pm; fire and drums procession 6.45pm; opening firework display 7pm, followed by bonfire lighting and finale display. Admission by donation.

Lincoln Choral Society in concert at Lincoln Cathedral, accompanied by the Lincolnshire Chamber Orchestra. Programme: Haydn’s Mass in Time of War, Elgar’s The Spirit of England and Finzi’s Farewell to Arms. Tickets from £8 - £20 from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.

Sunday, November 5

Market Rasen Round Table bonfire and fireworks display at Market Rasen Racecourse. Admission £5 and £3. Bonfire lit at 6pm. Hot food and drink on sale.