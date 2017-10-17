What’s on: October 18 - October 29, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, October 18

Exhibition by Tom Robinson - A Retrospective, in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free admission. Runs throughout October. Details: 01472 851605

Free coffee morning at Rasen Hub, Union Street, Market Rasen, 10am - 1pm. Organised by Rasen Hub, Bluebird Care and Tesco. Drop in for a free coffee and slice of cake.

Book sale at Market Rasen Library, open 10am - 5pm.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: Snow scenes in watercolour, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Portable antiquity scheme drop in finds recording session for metal detectorists and garden finds at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 11am - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Tea Dance at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments.

Youth Club in Market Rasen Festival Hall. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8 to 11 year-olds and 7pm - 8.30pm for over 11s. Details: 01673 842479.

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Thursday, October 19

Toddler Group at Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Humberside International Women’s Club (HIWC) in Nettleton Village hall, 10am. Speaker: Prof Paul Sturges OBE - Experiencing Africa 1984-2017. New members welcome. Visit hiwc.org.uk for more details.

Octoberfest Beer Festival in Gainsborough Old Hall, 7pm - 10.30pm. Traditional ales, ciders and perries, as well as live music.

Friday, October 20

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Book sale at Market Rasen Library, open 10am - 6pm.

Octoberfest Beer Festival in Gainsborough Old Hall, noon - 10.30pm. Traditional ales, ciders and perries, as well as live music.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mr C Hewis - Twitter in the Farmyard. Non-members welcome.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present Laying the Ghost, at the Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or 01673 843575. Also available on the door.

Live music: Oh La La - a night of Parisien fancy... French acoustic jazz band, at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £8.50 (£10 on the door) from 01673 828478.

Saturday, October 21

Stencilling workshop at Rasen Hub: 10am - noon. Cost £5. Learn how to design and cut your own poppy stencil and then use it to adorn a cloth shopping bag, as well as contributing to a wall hanging to be hung in Rasen Hub to celebrate Remembrance Day. You will have one cloth shopping bag plus your own stencil to take home afterwards. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Craft and Gift Fair, by Sunbeam Fairs and Events, in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.

Book sale at Market Rasen Library, open 10am - 1pm.

Octoberfest Beer Festival in Gainsborough Old Hall, noon - 10.30pm. Traditional ales, ciders and perries, as well as live music.

The Romans are Back at Lincoln Castle, 11am - 4pm. The world famous Ermine Street Guard will perform displays and there’s a chance for junior visitors to enlist in the army too. Admission charges apply. www.lincolncastle.com

Ferry Ales Brewery Gentleman’s Raceday at Market Rasen Racecourse. Racing starts 1.40pm; final race 5.05pm. Ticket information and sales: marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Hope&Social in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7pm - 10.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230, wegottickets.com or One Stop (Kirton).

Live theatre: Pentabus Theatre Company present The Wolves are Coming for You, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. ‘Someone has seen a wolf. Where did they come from? How many are there? Someone must be able to do something about them. Otherwise, how will our children get to school? And how will we all get to line dancing in the village hall?’ Tickets from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101.

Tuesday, October 24

Book sale at Market Rasen Library, open 10am - 5pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm

Bric a Brac Stall in Market Rasen Market Place. Run my New Life Church.

Wednesday, October 25

Book sale at Market Rasen Library, open 10am - 5pm.

Portable antiquity scheme drop in finds recording session for metal detectorists and garden finds at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 11am - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Wragby Heritage Group annual meeting in the Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday,October 27

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Pumpkin carving workshop for 4 to 11-year-olds at Market Rasen Library, from 2pm. Limited places available. Cost £1. Under 8s must be accompanied. Event sponsored by Tesco market Rasen.

Bright Lights Family Party in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen 6-8pm. Book free tickets in advance on 01673 849941.

Quiz night at Rase Park, 7pm. Organised by the Rotary Club International Committee. For tickets call 01673 842861.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present Laying the Ghost, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open 7pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Saturday, October 28

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Children’s Willow Workshop at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10am - noon. Details: 01472 851605.

Barge Painting workshop at Rasen Hub: 10am - 1pm. Cost £5. Learn how to crackle glaze a surface, then use traditional barge painting brushstrokes to produce a unique Christmas decoration or picture. Book a place on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Gainsborough Halloween event, 10am - 5pm in the town centre and 2pm - 6pm in Marshall’s Yard, with a finale firework display at 7pm. Live performances, a spooky market and street acts. Free pumpkin design competition. Dress up and have fun.

Adults’ Willow Bird Feeder Workshop at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Firework Spooktacular at Lincoln Castle. Firework displays, ghost stories, giant bubbles, a fire show and featured food vendors. Family Fun 4.30pm - 6.30pm; After Dark 7pm - 10pm. Admission charges apply. www.lincolncastle.com

Halloween Ghost Walk in Caistor, 6.30pm from Caistor market place. Tickets £2 per person, incudes sausage and chips. No need to book, just turn up.

Fancy dress Halloween disco in Newtoft Village Hall, 7pm - midnight.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present Laying the Ghost, at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 01673 843575.

Market Rasen Band Proms to Poppies Concert in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen at 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Admission on the door £6.

Sunday, October 29

Brigg Ghost Walk, 7pm from the White Horse, Wrawby Street. Tickets £3 from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053.