What’s on: October 11 - October 22, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, October 11

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: A Retrospective - Tom Robinson.

Craft and Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Free. Details: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Youth Club in Market Rasen Festival Hall. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8 to 11 year-olds and 7pm - 8.30pm for over 11s. Details: 01673 842479.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator Judy Watker.

Live music: Country Music concert with Curtis Magee, in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £8. Contact Mick on 01673 844214.

Thursday, October 12

Toddler Group at Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Jean Townsend - The Real Queen Mother. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society open evening at Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in the Methodist Schoolroom, Nettleton, 7.30pm. Avril Parsons - Tied up in Silk. Details: 01652 678365.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Chrissy Chapman - The Beauty of Amber. Visitors welcome.

Friday, October 13

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Morning coffee break at Market Rasen Library. Drop in 10.30am - noon.

Saturday, October 14

Table Top Sale at - North Thoresby Village Hall, 9am - 11am. Stallholders admitted from 8.30am. Admission 20p. Refreshments available (including Des’ Famous Bacon Buns). Proceeds towards St Helen’s Parish Church funds. To book a table (£5), phone 01472 840160.

Cooking from the hedgerow workshop, with herbalist and forager Ali English, at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Apple day - community pressing day at Forge End, Legsby, from noon.

Autumn/winter Fashion show and clothes sale in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 2pm. Admission £4, including light refreshments.

Diocesan Ladies Choir Concert in St Thomas’s Church, Market Rasen, 7pm. Performing Faure’s Requiem. Tickets £5 from 01673 842403 or on the door.

Sunday, October 15

Live music: North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society Concert in Louth Town Hall on The Compton Theatre Organ will be Elizabeth Harrison. Doors open 2pm, concert starts 2.30pm . Admission £6, payable on the Door.

Poetry reading by Paul Sutherland at Caistor Arts and heritage centre, 2pm - 4pm. Details: 01472 851605.

International sequence dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3.15pm - 8.15pm. Details: 01724 862632.

Live theatre: Owdyado Theatre presents A View from the Edge, at Tealby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 and £3 from Tealby Village Shop, 01673 838718.

Monday, October 16

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, October 17

Coffee morning at The Poplars Care Home, Chapman Street, Market Rasen, 10.30am - noon. Raffle, tombola and various stalls.

Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell, 8pm - 10.30pm. Dance, call or join the band. Cost £1. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim.btck.co.uk

Wednesday, October 18

Free coffee morning at Rasen Hub, Union Street, Market Rasen, 10am - 1pm. Organised by Rasen Hub, Bluebird Care and Tesco. Drop in for a free coffee and slice of cake.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: Snow scenes in watercolour, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Tea Dance at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments.

Youth Club in Market Rasen Festival Hall. 6pm - 7.30pm for 8 to 11 year-olds and 7pm - 8.30pm for over 11s. Details: 01673 842479.

Dance group at South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Thursday, October 19

Toddler Group at Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Humberside International Women’s Club (HIWC) in Nettleton Village hall, 10am. Speaker: Prof Paul Sturges OBE - Experiencing Africa 1984-2017. New members welcome. Visit hiwc.org.uk for more details.

Octoberfest Beer Festival in Gainsborough Old Hall, 7pm - 10.30pm. Traditional ales, ciders and perries, as well as live music.

Friday, October 20

Octoberfest Beer Festival in Gainsborough Old Hall, noon - 10.30pm. Traditional ales, ciders and perries, as well as live music.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mr C Hewis - Twitter in the Farmyard. Non-members welcome.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present Laying the Ghost, at the Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or 01673 843575. Also available on the door.

Live music: Oh La La - a night of Parisien fancy... French acoustic jazz band, at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £8.50 (£10 on the door) from 01673 828478.

Saturday, October 21

Stencilling workshop at Rasen Hub: 10am - noon. Cost £5. Learn how to design and cut your own poppy stencil and then use it to adorn a cloth shopping bag, as well as contributing to a wall hanging to be hung in Rasen Hub to celebrate Remembrance Day. You will have one cloth shopping bag plus your own stencil to take home afterwards. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Craft and Gift Fair, by Sunbeam Fairs and Events, in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm.

Octoberfest Beer Festival in Gainsborough Old Hall, noon - 10.30pm. Traditional ales, ciders and perries, as well as live music.

Ferry Ales Brewery Gentleman’s Raceday at Market Rasen Racecourse. Racing starts 1.40pm; final race 5.05pm. Ticket information and sales: marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Hope and Social in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7pm - 10.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230, wegottickets.com or One Stop (Kirton).

Live theatre: Pentabus Theatre Company present The Wolves are Coming for You, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. ‘Someone has seen a wolf. Where did they come from? How many are there? Someone must be able to do something about them. Otherwise, how will our children get to school? And how will we all get to line dancing in the village hall?’ Tickets from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101.

Forthcoming events.......

Saturday, October 27

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre present Laying the Ghost, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open 7pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Saturday, October 28

Market Rasen Band Proms to Poppies Concert in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen at 7.30pm Admission on the door £6.