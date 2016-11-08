What’s on: November 9 - November 20, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Trevor Lewis - Felting. New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678654.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Christmas flower arranging - Lynne Sharpe. Visitors £6. Details: 01652 408523 or cmjac8@aol.com

Thursday, November 10

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by AGM, and then in-house entertainment of song and dance Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk .

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Fun with Flowers and Foliage - Jean Threlfall. New members and visitors always welcome. Afternoon tea. Details: 01673 828674.

Caistor Lions bingo in the town hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Dave Newman - Climbers. Details: 01673 843206.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in the Methodist Schoolroom, 7.30pm. New Orleans and All That Jazz - Michael Steed, New members and visitors welcome. Details: 01652 678365 or 01472 852068

Friday, November 11

Country Market in the Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, from 9am-1pm.

Live music: Carrie Rodriquez, accompanied by Luke Jacobs, at Kirton Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230.

Trio Gitan present The Stephane Grappelli Story at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9. Book at broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101.

Country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm Live music from Gary Perkins. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday November 12

Scouts table top sale in Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, 10am-12noon. Tables £5 call 07464 418822. 1st Grasby Scout Group.

Wellbeing Christmas Fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 5pm. Admission £1 on door or free ticket from lizianevents.com

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067

Concert in aid of Help for Heroes at Caistor Methodist Church, 7pm. Caistor Male Voice Choir and Caistor Ladies Choir. Tickets £5 on the door, or in advance from Caistor Post Office.

Race night at Binbrook Village Hall, 7.30pm. First race 8pm. Admission £5, including pie and peas. Proceeds to Senior Citizen Fund.

Live music: Vin Garbutt at faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Support from Richard Gray. Tickets £10 from Andy on 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com

Sunday, November 13

Christmas Fayre in Great Limber Village Hall, 11am - 4pm. Admission 50p, children free.

Grasby Remembrance Service in the village hall, 3pm.

Monday, November 14

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Chapel, 7.15pm. Jean Threlfall - A demonstration of floral Christmas decoration. Vistors welcome. £1.50 including tea and biscuits.

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Lee Berrill - Deck the Halls. Visitors £6. Details: 01652 651208 or 07775 616067.

Tuesday, November 15

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

The Reely Grim Folk Dance Club at The Blacksmith’s Arms, Rothwell. Dance, call or play. Admission £1. Details: 01472 887984 or reelygrim@gmail.com.

Wednesday, November 16

Free volunteering-themed coffee morning at Rasen Hub, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Riby Film Night in the church, 7pm. Showing ‘The Way’. Cost £8.50, including fork supper. Book:sally@vergette.com, 01469 560435 or text 07711 406363.

Thursday, November 17

Caistor Civic Society annual general meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, November 18

Osgodby School Christmas family bingo in the village hall. Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7pm.

Live wrestling in Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Tickets: www.lincswrestling.co.uk

Fashions Show and Clothes Sale with SOS Fashions at Ludford Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £3 from 01507 313825 or 313335.

Broughton Amateur Dramatic Society present Rumours in Broughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053 or 07852 663031.

Quiz night at Middle Rasen Church Hall in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Teams of 6. Tickets £6 per person, including supper, from Peter Rhodes Electrical.

Saturday, November 19

Christmas coffee morning at Kirmond le Mire Church, 10am - 12 noon.

Tealby WI and St Barnabas Hiospice Festive Fayere in Tealby memorial Hall, 10am - 3.30pm. Lunches served 11.45am - 2pm.

Brigg Live Arts: Lempen Puppets Theatre Company - Little Frankenstein, at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club. Tickets £6 and £3 from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053.

Broughton Amateur Dramatic Society present Rumours in Broughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053 or 07852 663031.

Live music: Kelly Oliver at Market Rasen Festival Hall,. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £10 from 01673 308010 or email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk

Sunday, November 20

Caistor Lions Victorian Christmas craft market in the town hall, 10am - 4pm.

Broughton Amateur Dramatic Society present Rumours in Broughton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £6, including refreshments, from Brigg TIC, 01652 657053 or 07852 663031.

Free tea dance in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 3pm - 5pm. Details: 07401 366196.