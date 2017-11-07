What’s on: November 8 - November 19, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, November 8

November art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Aviation - Keith Woodcock. Details: 01472851605.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703.

Citizens Advice Bureau drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Painting workshop at Rasen Hub: Using watercolours - abstracts and patterns, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am – noon. Details: 01673 844703.

Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. How to research Victorian soldiers. Free. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen Methodist Guild, 7.30pm. Alison Garfoot.

Thursday, November 9

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Children’s theatre: The Hunting of the Snark, at Grimsby Auditorium 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Box office: 0300 300 0035 or www. grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Methodist Chapel Schoolroom, Church Street, 7.30pm. Speaker: Ann Barnes - Do you remember? Details: 01652 678365.

Book club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Friday, November 10

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning Through Play (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Pub quiz at Market Rasen Town Football and Cricket Club (Rase Park), 7.30pm. Teams of 4 to 6, £2.50 per person. Food £2.50 per person.

Live music: Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers, at Lincoln New Theatre Royal, 7.30pm. Box office: 01522 519999 or www. newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Live theatre: The Story of the Five Travellers by Tales From the Heartwood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open 7pm. Tickets £9, £8 and £6, or family £27.50 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org

Live music: The Paperboys in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £14 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

Saturday, November 11

Lincolnshire Remembers Exhibition and WWI re-enactor at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 10am - 4pm.

Market Rasen Chapel open for quiet prayer and reflection, 10.30am - noon.

Walkabout talk with artist Keith Woodcock at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605

Family bingo at Newtoft Village Hall. Eyes down 6.30pm.

Live music: Caistor and District Male Voice Choir Remembrance Day concert in Caistor Methodist Church 7pm.

Musical production: The Carpenters Story, at Grimsby Auditorium 7.30pm. Box office: 0300 300 0035 or www. grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Live theatre: The Story of the Five Travellers by Tales From the Heartwood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open 7pm. Tickets £9, £8 and £6 or family £27.50 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org

Live music: Gainsborough Choral Society perform ‘The Armed Man’, with accompanying film, 7.30pm in All Saints Church, Gainsborough. Tickets £12.50 and £10 (under 14s £2)on the door.

Sunday, November 12

Market Rasen Remembrance Parade and Wreath Laying. Parade leaves the market place at 9.45am.

Lincolnshire Remembers Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 11am - 1pm.

Christmas Fair at Great Limber Village Hall, 11am - 4pm. Entrance 50p; children free.

Rasen 10k at Market Rasen Racecourse. Start time 12.30pm.

Parish of Barkwith Quiz at The Heneage Arms Hainton, 7pm.

Monday, November 13

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Age UK Lindsey information and advice drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon.

Rhyme Time (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm – 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703

Tuesday, November 14

Citizens Advice Bureau at Rasen Hub 10am - noon.

Movers & Shakers (0-5yrs) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Ladies Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, November 15

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703.

Community Workshop - Christmas Cards - at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. £1 for refreshments. Limited places. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm., for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen Methodist Guild social evening, 7.30pm.

Thursday, November 16

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Book Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Friday, November 17

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Quiz in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, 7pm. Teams of up to six people. Tickets £6 per person, including supper, from 01673 842877.

Caistor Civic Society AGM and entertainment with ‘Salutation’ in the town hall, 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 18

Christmas Bazaar and Coffee Morning, Kirmond le Mire Church, 10am - noon.

Festive Fayre at Tealby Village Hall, 10am - 3.30pm. In aid of St Barnabas Hospice and Tealby WI.

Spice Cabinet Workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Book launch - Ironstone mines of the Lincolnshire Wolds, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm.

Quiz night at St Michael’s Church, Newton, 7pm. £5 including supper.

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music: Brooks Williams at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email:watkins.folk@gmail.com.

Sunday, November 19

Caistor Lions Victorian Craft Market in the town hall, 10am - 4pm. More than 30 stalls, plus Santa in his grotto and entertainment. Admission 50p.