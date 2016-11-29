What’s on: November 30 to December 11, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Thursday, December 1

Christmas light switch-on at Binbrook, 6pm.

Rasen Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Christmas customs and traditions, with Tom Lane. non-members £3.

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Friday, December 2

Adults lunch club in Nettleton Village Hall at noon. two-course meal £2.50. Book on 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

Book sale (Usborne Children’s Books) at Dunn Deal Tea Rooms, Nettleton, 2.30pm - 4.30pm.

Caistor Primary School Christmas Fair, 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Brigg Lions Christmas fayre, light switch on and late night shopping, from 5pm - 9pm. Details: 01652 652979.

Prize Bingo at Caistor Sports and Social Club, hosted by the bowls club, 7.30pm. All welcome.

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Saturday, December 3

Nativity sets at Middle Rasen Church, 10am - noon.

Christmas-themed coffee morning and raffle at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - 12 noon.

Coffee morning in Hackthorn Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Market Rasen Christmas Market, Mayor’s Charity Event and light switch-on, 2pm - 6pm.

Nettleton Churches Christmas fayre in the village hall, 2pm - 4pm. Opened by Santa. Admission 25p, children free.

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Christmas Variety Show of Local Talent in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £4 adults, £1 children. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, December 4

Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints’ Church, Cadney cum Howsham, 11am - 5pm.

Charity quiz at The Blacksmiths Arms, Rothwell, 7.30pm. Entry £1, including supper. Details: 01472 371300.

Tuesday, December 6

Paul Humphries at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Doors open 6.45pm, start 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from 01472 851918 or 07825 651519

Wednesday, December 7

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Thursday, December 8

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.15am, followed by speaker: Marlaina Rube - Victorian Christmas, stories and music for the Season. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Friday, December 9

Live music: Lauren Housley at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

Saturday, December 10

Santa’s Breakfast at Caistor Parish Church. Cost £2 (beans on toast and drink). Drinks for adults too. Proceeds to the Children’s Society. To book a place call 01472 851339.

Christmas Tree Festival at Caistor Parish Church. All proceeds to Church and the Children’s Hospice. Details: 01472 851339.

Indoor Christmas car boot at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 3pm. Details: 01472 859269.

Christmas Fayre at East Barkwith Village Hall, 4pm.

Carol Service in Toft Newton Village Hall, 6pm.

Family bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of town hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Carols by Candlelight at Walesby Old Church, 7.30pm, with Da Capo and Salvation Army Band, which will be followed by mince pies and mulled wine.

Sunday, December 11

Christmas Tree Festival at Caistor Parish Church. All proceeds to Church and the Children’s Hospice. Details: 01472 851339.