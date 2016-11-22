What’s on: November 23 - December 4, 2016

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Caistor diary dates provided courtesy of Alan Caine - 01472 851674, alncn100@gmail.com . For other areas email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, November 23

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Thursday, November 24

Storytelling session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 3pm.

Caistor Lions Bingo in the Town Hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Friday, November 25

Country Market, Salvation Army Hall, John Street, Market Rasen, 9am-1pm.

Grasby Christmas Fayre in the village hall, 6pm. Switching on of Christmas Tree lights and carol singing at the School at 5.45pm.

Wragby Christmas Fayre in the town hall, from 6pm.

Christmas family bingo in Nettleton Village Hall. Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7pm. Fun and fundraising for Nettleton Primary School.

Live music: Brigg Live Arts presents Bernard Wrigley - folk songs, stories, guitar playing and humour - at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, 7.30pm. Tickets £12 on door, £10 advance, from Brigg Tourist Information Centre, 01652 657053.

Saturday, November 26

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Caistor Parish Church Christmas Fayre in the town hall, 10am.

Cheeky Monkeys Day Nursery Christmas Fete, Brigg Road, South Kelsey, 10am - noon.

Christmas Fair at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am to 4pm.

Coffee morning and shopping extravaganza at Fletcher Court, Mill Road, Market Rasen, 10.30am - 12.30pm.wreath workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm. Booking and details: 01472 851605

Caistor Christmas market and lights switch-on: Market from 2pm, arrival of Santa and light switch-on around 4.30pm.

The Festive Festival at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 from 0300 400 0101 or broadbenttheatre.org

Sunday, November 27

Christmas Fair at Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 3pm.

Tuesday, November 29

Coffee morning at The Poplars care Home, Chapman Street, Market Rasen, 10.30am - 12pm.

Caistor Sports & Social Club quiz night. Details: 01472 851918.

Wednesday, November 30

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Thursday, December 1

Rasen Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Christmas customs and traditions, with Tom Lane. non-members £3.

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Friday, December 2

Adults lunch club in Nettleton Village Hall at noon. two-course meal £2.50. Book on 01472 859142 or 07791 362654.

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Saturday, December 3

Christmas-themed coffee morning and raffle at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - 12 noon.

Coffee morning in Hackthorn Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Market Rasen Christmas Market, Mayor’s Charity Event and light switch-on, 2pm - 6pm.

CATS present Sleeping Beauty in Caistor Town Hall, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851212.

Christmas Variety Show of Local Talent in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £4 adults, £1 children. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, December 4

Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints’ Church, Cadney cum Howsham, 11am - 5pm.

Charity quiz at The Blacksmiths Arms, Rothwell, 7.30pm. Entry £1, including supper. Details: 01472 371300.