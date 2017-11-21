What’s on: November 22 - December 3, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to:

Wednesday, November 22

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Aviation - Keith Woodcock. Runs to November 28. Details: 01472 851605.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am – 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703.

Craft & Chat at Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for ages 8 and above.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel Guild, 7.30pm. Louise Carr - embroidery.

Thursday, November 23

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Book Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Friday, November 24

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Christmas Fayre at Wragby Town Hall, from 6pm. Opened by Wragby School Glee Choir and Santa will be calling in too.

Quiz night in South kelsey Village Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm prompt start. Tickets £5 in advance (£7 on the door) from 01652 678575. Includes hot meal; take along own drinks. Proceeds to upkeep of village hall and church.

Saturday, November 25

‘Tree up’ weekend in Caistor. Some traffic and parking restrictions in the market place.

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Market Rasen St Thomas Church Fair.

Market Rasen Mayor’s Charity Event and Christmas Market in the market place, 10am - 4pm, including Christmas Lights switch-on at 3.30pm.

Christmas Tree Fayre in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 1pm.

Caistor Parish Church Christmas Fayre in the town hall, 10am.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: Drawing Charcoal Portraits, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Willow wreath workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Cost £25. Details and booking: 01472 851605.

Victorian Christmas Craft Fair at Gainsborough Old Hall, 11am - 4pm. Entry £2.

Panto previews in Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 1.45pm for a 2pm start. Free admission.

Christmas Bingo in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7pm.

Live music: Caistor Male Voice Choir concert and buffet supper at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm. Admission £6.

Sunday, November 26

‘Tree up’ weekend in Caistor. Some traffic and parking restrictions in the market place.

Christmas fayre in Binbrook Village Hall, from 10am.

Gainsborough Christmas Market in Gainsborough Town Centre.

Victorian Christmas Craft Fair at Gainsborough Old Hall, 11am - 4pm. Entry £2.

Free tea dance in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3pm - 5pm. Live music from Gary Cole.

Live music: Market Rasen & District Choral Society concert - Vivaldi’s Gloria and Handel’s Messiah (Part 1), in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm. Tickets £10 or in advance from The Gift Horse om Queen Street, Market Rasen; Caistor Post office or 01673 844750.

Live music: Brigg Live Arts presents Maire Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman (Irish harp and guitar) at Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 01652 657053.

Monday, November 27

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Christmas shopping event - lots of stalls - in Newtoft Village Hall, 6pm - 9pm.

Tuesday, November 28

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Brigg Floral Society in the Angel Suite, 7.15pm. Caroline Jackson - Magical Christmas. Non-members £5. Details: 01652 636718.

Wednesday, November 29

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel Guild, 7.30pm. Richard Spence - LIVES.

Thursday, November 30

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Binbrook School Advent Fair, 5pm - 7pm.

Book Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Friday, December 1

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Celebrating Louth - Bob Armstrong and Bridget Jones. Runs throughout December. Details: 01472 851605.

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Primary School Christmas Fayre, 5pm.

Brigg Lions Christmas Fayre and lights switch on, from 5pm. Late night shopping until 9pm.

Saturday, December 2

Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair at Lincolnshire Showground, 9am - 4pm. More than 150 stands plus entertainment, cookery demonstrations, hands-on crafts and activities for children in Santa’s Workshop,. Advance tickets £5 (£6 on the day) www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or 01522 522900

Coffee morning, with a Christmas theme, at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am.

North Kelsey Christmas Bazaar in the village hall, 11am - 4pm.

Needle felted angel/elf/fairy workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. £5 per person. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Christmas Fair and Table top Sale at Fletcher Court, from 11am.

Meet the artist - Bob Armstrong and Bridget Jones - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Caistor Christmas market and switch on.

Nettleton joint churches Christmas Bazaar, 2pm - 4pm in the village hall. Opened by Santa. Admission 25p, children free.

Live music: The Churchfitters’ Christmas cracker at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7.15pm. Tickets £10 from Garnett’s in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or online via the Drill Hall ticketing: www.lincolndrillhall.com/shows/the-churchfitters. Tickets on the door £14.

Live theatre: Bette Davis on the Edge at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby. Doors and Bar open 7pm. Tickets: £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101

Variety Show in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday, December 3

Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair. As above.

Christmas Craft Fair in South Kelsey Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Proceeds to the upkeep of the village hall and St Mary’s Church.

Gainsborough Model Railway open day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Details: www.gainsboroughmodelrailway.co.uk